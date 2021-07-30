Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Child porn plea for NZ man accused of kidnapping attempt

Troy George Skinner
Troy George Skinner (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New Zealand man accused of trying to kidnap a 14-year-old Virginia girl he met online pleaded guilty Thursday to production of child pornography.

Troy Skinner of Auckland, New Zealand, had been scheduled to face trial next month on attempted kidnapping and child pornography charges.

Court documents state Skinner interacted with the girl online and used her to make videos and images of child pornography.

After she cut off contact, Skinner traveled to her home and was shot by the girl’s mother when he broke a window and tried to get in.

Skinner faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison at sentencing in February.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened on Thursday.
2 killed in I-295 crash in Hanover, police say
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery
Suspect on the run after shooting teen during robbery in Richmond
Thomas Cooper believes the the worst of his Delta variant symptoms were held off by his Pfizer...
Vaccinated Powhatan man receives antibody treatments after contracting delta variant
Restaurant workers are reacting to the Governor's decision not to create a new mandate for...
Richmond restaurant workers respond to Northam’s decision not to require masks indoors
Richmond
Richmond City Council declares racism a public health crisis