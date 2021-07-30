Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield police arrest suspect for catalytic converter thefts

Jonathan Ray Harrell, arrested as a suspect for grand larceny by Chesterfield Police.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police arrested a suspect in relation to multiple catalytic converters thefts.

The suspect, Johnathan Ray Harrell Jr., 33, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of grand larceny.

Harrell is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

