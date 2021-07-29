Healthcare Pros
U.S. House passes legislation for $1 million to build recovery center in Henrico; Senate approval awaits

(WECT)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday legislation that would designate $1 million toward a 24-hour substance abuse recovery center in Henrico County.

The center would provide same-day inpatient detox services in Henrico. The funding, sponsored by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, was secured as part of a fiscal year 2022 appropriations package.

“To support members of our communities who are struggling with addiction, we must make recovery services more accessible,” Spanberger said. “This project would work to fill a problematic gap that exists in the substance abuse treatment resources available to our neighbors who are fighting to escape the firm grasp of addiction.”

The idea for the center came from the Henrico Recovery Roundtable, which was led by members of the Henrico Board of Supervisors and included officials from local health departments, law enforcement, health care providers, the Henrico Chamber of Commerce and the NAACP.

The FY2022 appropriations package now goes to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.

