‘More than one’ killed in I-295 tractor-trailer crash in Hanover, police say

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said they are responding to a crashing involving “more than one” death.

The tractor-trailer crash has caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 295 south in Hanover.

The southbound center and right lanes are closed near mile marker 42, north of Route 301.

There is a two-and-a-half-mile backup.

Drivers should use an alternate route and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.