Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid, plus watching a severe threat this afternoon

First Alert Weather Day for an isolated severe storm threat.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather continue, as we track a threat for potential severe weather this afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late afternoon and evening storms possible. Damaging wind and hail will be a concern. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%) Overall, the rain chance isn’t that high but there’s the potential that any storms that form could get quite strong, especially in Northern VA.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Humidity drops off during the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia
Leaders in Hanover County will be making a big announcement on broadband services.
Hanover County announces All Points Broadband will assist in delivering broadband access
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck

Latest News

Severe possible this afternoon/evening
Thursday Severe threat: Strong storms possible this evening
Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid, plus watching a severe threat this afternoon
Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid, plus watching a severe threat this afternoon
Forecast: Few PM storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Few PM storms possible Thursday
Forecast: Few PM storms possible Thursday