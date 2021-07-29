Thursday Forecast: Hot and Humid, plus watching a severe threat this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid weather continue, as we track a threat for potential severe weather this afternoon and evening.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late afternoon and evening storms possible. Damaging wind and hail will be a concern. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%) Overall, the rain chance isn’t that high but there’s the potential that any storms that form could get quite strong, especially in Northern VA.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Humidity drops off during the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Rain likely. Could be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.