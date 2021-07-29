Healthcare Pros
Storms cause damage in Stafford Co.

A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said storms caused multiple trees and...
A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said storms caused multiple trees and power lines to come down.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said storms caused multiple trees and power lines to come down.

Officials said the damage was reported in the southern part of Stafford County.

Storms caused damage on Thursday.
Storms caused damage on Thursday.

In addition to multiple trees and power lines down, there was at least one tree that crashed into a structure, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Storms caused damage on Thursday.
Storms caused damage on Thursday.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

