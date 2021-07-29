Storms cause damage in Stafford Co.
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said storms caused multiple trees and power lines to come down.
Officials said the damage was reported in the southern part of Stafford County.
In addition to multiple trees and power lines down, there was at least one tree that crashed into a structure, the spokesperson said.
No injuries were reported.
