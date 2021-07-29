Storms cause damage in Stafford Co.

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said storms caused multiple trees and power lines to come down.

Officials said the damage was reported in the southern part of Stafford County.

Storms caused damage on Thursday. (Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)

In addition to multiple trees and power lines down, there was at least one tree that crashed into a structure, the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

