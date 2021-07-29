Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial

Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.(Source: World Economic Forum via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian musician Shakira recommended on Thursday that the case go to trial after concluding there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state.

Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe found there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge.

The decision can be appealed.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December 2019 with not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama.

Shakira, 44, denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019. Her public relations firm said that she had immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by the Tax Office.

Shakira faces a possible fine and even possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion. However, a judge can waive prison time for first-time offenders if they are sentenced to less than two years behind bars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Thursday.
2 killed in I-295 crash in Hanover, police say
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death

Latest News

Federal and local officials taking a harder line in the fight against Covid-19. (Source: CNN...
US health officials to release new COVID-19 data
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
Flight attendants report high frequency of unruly passengers
Flight attendant defense training
For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the firing occurred a...
New Russian lab briefly knocks International Space Station out of position
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River