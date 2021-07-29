Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Solitary Confinement Coalition disputes Department of Corrections report

(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Groups opposed to solitary confinement in Virginia prisons say the state still has a long way to go to reform its policies and practices.

Last week, the Virginia Department of Corrections said it had ended restrictive housing, by offering a minimum of four hours out-of-cell time each day to all inmates. But members of the Solitary Confinement Coalition said that’s not true.

Natasha White is the Coalition Coordinator.

“We the members of the coalition know that this VDOC claim is not valid,” White said during a news conference Wednesday morning. “Regularly, coalition members receive numerous reports from incarcerated individuals and their loved ones.”

The Solitary Confinement Coalition includes the Virginia ACLU and more than 20 other organizations. The group is calling for an investigation of the Corrections Department, and for legislation to make sure Virginia ends the practice.

A spokesman for the Virginia Department of Corrections provided a response that included the following statements:

“For many years now, Virginia has been a leader in the national reform effort to decrease or eliminate restrictive housing for inmates. Thanks to the tremendous efforts and creativity of line staff, counselors, unit managers, administrators and many others in the field, we have now eliminated the use of restrictive housing. By offering a minimum of four hours of out-of-cell time each day to all inmates in these programs, the Department no longer operates anything that meets the American Correctional Association definition of restrictive housing.”

“Our reform efforts resulted last week in the Council of State Governments’ Southern Legislative Conference awarding the Virginia DOC the 2021 State Transformation in Action Recognition (STAR) award for the Department’s Secure Diversionary Treatment Program for inmates with a serious mental illness.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
An SUV attempts to squeeze between bicyclists and a motorcyclist to get by the cycling group.
‘We see it all too often’: Cycling group nearly hit by SUV trying to pass them
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
‘More than one’ killed in I-295 tractor-trailer crash in Hanover, police say
There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money
Terrance Phinazee, 21, from Henrico
Police: 21 year old arrested after Henrico homes hit by gunfire
The Richmond Police Memorial statue when it stood at its location in Byrd Park
Retired officers call for Richmond Police Memorial statue relocation to Va. Capitol grounds
Photos posted by Chesterfield law enforcement show the tanker truck on its side on River Road.
Fuel tanker crash injures driver, blocks Chesterfield road