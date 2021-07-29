RPS to host 1st annual Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will be hosting its 1st annual Healthy Kids, Healthy Families Fair this year.

Kids will be able to get free immunizations, physicals and community resources.

The event will take place on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John Marshall High School on 4225 Old Brook Road.

For more information on immunization requirements, click here.

