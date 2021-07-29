Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Ring rescue: K-9 Dogo finds wedding bands lost in the sand

K9 Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Elsa Green’s rings.
K9 Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Elsa Green’s rings.(Elsa Green | Facebook)
By Alissa Pietila and Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Michigan had a very special mission this week after his handler saw a woman who had lost something very special to her.

WLUC reports Elsa Green lost her wedding rings in the sand at the beach.

Several people tried to help, but no one could find the rings -- that is until Sgt. Brad Pelli and K-9 Dogo stepped in.

“A nice man with his wife’s metal detector tried to find them to no avail,” Green said in a post on social media. “My friend Colleen ran up to the sheriff’s department to see if they had any way to help and was told ‘no.’ A few minutes later Deputy Pelli and [Dogo] showed up.”

Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Green’s rings.

“K-9 Dogo, you will forever be my hero!” Green said in the post

Green promised to bring the K-9 officer some ice cream to thank him for his hard work.

“Wedding rings hold such sentimental value,” Green said, happy to have them back.

K9 Dogo, you will forever be my hero! I started my beach day at Eagle River by losing my wedding rings in the sand. 🤦😢 A...

Posted by Elsa Green on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
An SUV attempts to squeeze between bicyclists and a motorcyclist to get by the cycling group.
‘We see it all too often’: Cycling group nearly hit by SUV trying to pass them
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% Q2 growth
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pauses during a press...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
Traffic alert generic
‘More than one’ killed in I-295 tractor-trailer crash in Hanover, police say
The IRS has issued over 8.7 million unemployment compensation refunds since May and will...
IRS issues another round of refunds to 1.5 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment