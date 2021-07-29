Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Proposed legislation would require women to register for potential draft

(wlox)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 23-2 to approve legislation that would, if enacted, require women to register for Selective Service to potentially be drafted in the military.

Following the Vietnam War and opposition to the draft, the U.S. established an all-volunteer military force.

But even though there is no draft, most men are still required to register with the military Selective Service when they turn 18-years-old in case the draft becomes necessary again.

Now, legislation is proposing to remove any reference of “male” to include women.

“I honestly think that the draft would be a good thing for women. We’ve been fighting for equal rights since the 1920s. It’s time for women to embrace that right of us being equal to men,” Mariah Hays said.

Hays served in the Marine Corp for four years as an Aviation Supply Specialist Corporal. She said she supports the idea of women being required to register for selective service, but she said it would be important for anyone drafted to be screened to make sure they’re placed in the right branch with the right job.

“You can’t expect someone who’s never run a day in their life to be able to jump right into a 4 to 8 shift and non-stop training and boot camp,” Hays said. “There needs to be screenings that are tailored to the female body and make those requirements that the body can tolerate. There are regulations right now.”

She added there is a greater need for jobs to be filled aside from combat.

“There’s cooks, there’s doctors, accountants, or their version of accountant, aviation supply, which is what I was in, and there’s a lot more, so it’s not just combat. There’s a bunch of jobs that need to be filled,” Hays explained.

Hays said being in the military taught her a lot and she thinks it could be a healthy preparation for the U.S.

If the legislation survives, the measure would go into effect one year after the new law was enacted.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Thursday.
2 killed in I-295 crash in Hanover, police say
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery
Suspect on the run after shooting teen during robbery in Richmond
Thomas Cooper believes the the worst of his Delta variant symptoms were held off by his Pfizer...
Vaccinated Powhatan man receives antibody treatments after contracting delta variant
Restaurant workers are reacting to the Governor's decision not to create a new mandate for...
Richmond restaurant workers respond to Northam’s decision not to require masks indoors
Richmond
Richmond City Council declares racism a public health crisis
Troy George Skinner
Child porn plea for NZ man accused of kidnapping attempt