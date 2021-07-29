Healthcare Pros
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death

Police lights
Police lights
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said a man that was found lying on the roadside was shot to death.

Police were called around 7:40 a.m. on July 29 to the 2000 block of Berry Steet.

At the scene, officers found 58-year-old Keith Roberts of Warfield with an apparent gunshot wound.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call t Detective Polumbo of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

