Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.

Police were called shortly before 4 p.m. on July 29 to a shooting in the eastbound lanes near the Nine Mile Road overpass.

Troopers said the driver of a Chrysler sedan said they were in the right lane when they were shot at by people in a black Lexus sedan in the left lane.

“The driver of the Chrysler was able to safely pull over on the right shoulder and was uninjured,” Troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at (804) 609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

