Police: 21 year old arrested after Henrico homes hit by gunfire

Terrance Phinazee, 21, from Henrico(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot toward people standing in their front yard.

Police responded to a home on Kirkstone Circle shortly after 1 a.m. on July 13, and residents said the man shot toward them.

Police say two homes were hit by gunfire, and there were no injuries.

Officers then obtained warrants for Henrico resident Terrance Phinazee. He was charged with two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of malicious wounding.

Phinazee was located on July 27 and arrested without incident, police said in a release. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call Det. A. P. Smith at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

