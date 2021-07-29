Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Northam proposes $114 million to promote public safety, reduce crime

Ralph Northam (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced plans for more than $114 million in federal and state funding to help support public safety and reduce crime across the state.

Northam proposed that $62 million go towards hazard pay and compensation for public safety officials, $35 million to address COVID-19 in correctional facilities and $17 million for crime reduction and prevention programs.

“We are grateful for Virginia’s public safety officials who have worked overtime throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Northam. “This critical investment will give us more resources to recruit and retain law enforcement and correctional officers, bolster our efforts to reduce gun violence, and help ensure the safety of families and communities across the Commonwealth.”

The proposal would use funding from the American Rescue Plan.

For more information, click here.

