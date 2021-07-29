Healthcare Pros
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia

(Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam is not planning a new mask mandate for the commonwealth.

At a news conference Thursday, he said he wants people to follow CDC guidelines, but says wearing masks is a recommendation, not a requirement.

In a series of Tweets, the governor said, “All Virginians should consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings where there is increased risk of #COVID19 transmission, as the new CDCgov guidance recommends.”

He cited a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases stemming from the delta variant of the virus.

Wednesday, the governor said his team was reviewing numbers and guidelines in anticipation of making new recommendations.

