Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Logistics Company laying off 160 at Fort Lee, Fort Eustis

Entrance gates to Fort Lee (Source: NBC12)
Entrance gates to Fort Lee (Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina-based company that provides logistics services to the Department of Defense is laying off 160 employees at two bases in Virginia.

News outlets report that the Logistics Company, a military training, logistics, range and base operations support organization, posted a notice earlier this month that it plans to lay off workers at Fort Lee and Fort Eustis.

The reduction in force affects 119 employees at Fort Lee and 41 employees at Fort Eustis, effective Aug. 7.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
An SUV attempts to squeeze between bicyclists and a motorcyclist to get by the cycling group.
‘We see it all too often’: Cycling group nearly hit by SUV trying to pass them
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Defense said King George, Virginia, resident James Russell Davis was...
Former Marine from King George charged for Jan. 6 insurrection
Traffic alert generic
‘More than one’ killed in I-295 tractor-trailer crash in Hanover, police say
There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money
Terrance Phinazee, 21, from Henrico
Police: 21 year old arrested after Henrico homes hit by gunfire
The Richmond Police Memorial statue when it stood at its location in Byrd Park
Retired officers call for Richmond Police Memorial statue relocation to Va. Capitol grounds