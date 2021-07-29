‘It was a very surreal experience’: Cyclist involved in Richmond hit-and-run credits helmet for saving his life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police are searching for a suspect in relation to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Tuesday.

At 12:12 p.m., VCU Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of West Franklin and North Adams Streets near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

A cyclist was riding in the bike lane, heading west on West Franklin Street, when they were struck by a silver SUV turning left onto North Adams Street.

Chad Krouse, the cyclist involved in this hit-and-run, had minor physical injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Krouse says this hit-and-run was a scary and surreal experience for him.

“My first thought was to get up out of the street and get out of the road,” he said. “As a single parent of two kids, of course, my first thought went to my children.”

Krouse says he’s thankful to be alive and credits his helmet for saving his life.

“It is critical to have this piece of plastic on your head,” Krouse said. “It doesn’t necessarily match the aesthetic everyone’s going for, but these helmets do save lives.”

As police continue their investigation into this hit-and-run, Krouse is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Accidents happen,” Krouse said. “I think the thing that upset me the most was just sort of the maliciousness of leaving the scene. There was no regard for my life at that point.”

VCU Police detectives are actively investigating this incident and believe the vehicle is a silver (or gray), Nissan Rogue, possibly a model year 2008 to 2013.

VCU Police are looking for the driver of a silver (or gray) Nissan Rogue, pictured here, in connection to a hit-and-run on July 27, 2021. (VCU Police Department)

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

