VCU Police charge teen in hit-and-run involving bicyclist

By Katherine Lutge and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police at Virginia Commonwealth University have made an arrest in relation to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

At 12:12 p.m. on July 27, VCU Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of West Franklin and North Adams Streets near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. A cyclist was riding in the bike lane, heading west on West Franklin Street, when they were struck by a silver SUV turning left onto North Adams Street.

They determined the vehicle was a silver or gray Nissan Rogue, possibly a model year 2008 to 2013.

After investigating, police identified the vehicle’s owner and determined an “unauthorized” driver was involved.

Police say Jon’Tae Woods, an 18-year-old from Richmond, was driving the SUV without permission.

Woods is facing two charges. A hit-and-run with personal injury is a felony, and driving with no driver’s license is a misdemeanor.

VCU Police were looking for the driver of a silver (or gray) Nissan Rogue, pictured here, in...
VCU Police were looking for the driver of a silver (or gray) Nissan Rogue, pictured here, in connection to a hit-and-run on July 27, 2021.(VCU Police Department)

Chad Krouse, the cyclist involved in this hit-and-run, had minor physical injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Krouse says this hit-and-run was a scary and surreal experience for him.

“My first thought was to get up out of the street and get out of the road,” he said. “As a single parent of two kids, of course, my first thought went to my children.”

Krouse says he’s thankful to be alive and credits his helmet for saving his life.

“It is critical to have this piece of plastic on your head,” Krouse said. “It doesn’t necessarily match the aesthetic everyone’s going for, but these helmets do save lives.”

As police continue their investigation into this hit-and-run, Krouse is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Accidents happen,” Krouse said. “I think the thing that upset me the most was just sort of the maliciousness of leaving the scene. There was no regard for my life at that point.”

