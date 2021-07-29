Healthcare Pros
Herring requests funding for gun violence prevention

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With lawmakers returning to Richmond for a special session of the General Assembly, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is calling for additional funding to fight gun violence.

Herring is asking that $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act be included in the governor’s proposed budget.

He says the money would be used to implement gun violence prevention programs like those that have been effective in Norfolk and Richmond.

“And so these types of community-based gun violence prevention programs would do outreach, intervention, as well as enforcement to really break that cycle of violence,” Herring told WDBJ7 Thursday morning.

$114M announced for public safety and crime reduction in Virginia

Herring said he also plans to hold roundtable discussions in communities across Virginia to hear what law enforcement agencies, government leaders and community advocates say they need to fight violent crime.

Richmond restaurant workers respond to Northam's decision not to require masks indoors
