‘Go, help, be kind!’: Richmond animal control promotes kindness amid veterinary burnout

Richmond Animal Care and Control is encouraging kindness toward veterinarians.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is encouraging kindness toward veterinarians.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is urging the community to give a simple “thank you” to local veterinarians amid burnout and emotional stress.

RACC said a thank you card or a picture of a pet they helped can go a long way, encouraging kindness in a social media post.

“More animals, more cases, more sickness equals more burnout and emotional stress. It’s a HARD job,” the post stated. “Vets don’t have a choice when a pet owner chooses euthanasia over treatment. Vets can’t decide the fate of every pet in their care like we can.”

We have found that kindness is contagious and we hope you will help spread this important message. Our veterinary...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, July 29, 2021

The nonprofit foundation said people can send thank you notes to vets by messaging this social media page.

“Let’s make today ‘make a veterinary office happy day’! Go, help, be KIND,” the post stated.

