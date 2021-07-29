Fuel tanker crash injures driver, blocks Chesterfield road
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fuel tanker crash has temporarily closed River Road in Chesterfield, according to a post from law enforcement.
Police say the tanker driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they were expected to survive.
Chesterfield police and fire crews responded to the single-vehicle crash near Bundle and North Ivey Mill roads around noon on Thursday.
Photos posted by Sergeant K. Rollins show the tanker on its side, with spilled liquid on the roadway.
