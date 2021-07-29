DC to require masks indoors amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - People in Washington, D.C. will soon have to wear masks in the nation’s capital despite vaccination status, NBC 4 reports.

NBC Washington reports masks will be required indoors in D.C. for all people over the age of 2 beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.

D.C. officials are also working to create a vaccination requirement for all government employees in the district, NBC reported.

The changes were announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted “substantial” community transmission in D.C., NBC Washington reported.

Based on the CDC’s color-coded system, D.C. has “red” or high community transmission. Masks are recommended indoors — even for people who are fully vaccinated — in places with substantial or high transmission.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.