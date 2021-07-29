Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

DC to require masks indoors amid COVID-19 surge

A sign requiring masks to be worn is posted outside the briefing room at the White House in...
A sign requiring masks to be worn is posted outside the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - People in Washington, D.C. will soon have to wear masks in the nation’s capital despite vaccination status, NBC 4 reports.

NBC Washington reports masks will be required indoors in D.C. for all people over the age of 2 beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.

D.C. officials are also working to create a vaccination requirement for all government employees in the district, NBC reported.

The changes were announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted “substantial” community transmission in D.C., NBC Washington reported.

Based on the CDC’s color-coded system, D.C. has “red” or high community transmission. Masks are recommended indoors — even for people who are fully vaccinated — in places with substantial or high transmission.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
An SUV attempts to squeeze between bicyclists and a motorcyclist to get by the cycling group.
‘We see it all too often’: Cycling group nearly hit by SUV trying to pass them
Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia

Latest News

There is about $700 million left in Virginia's rent relief fund.
As thousands of Virginians could face eviction after federal moratorium ends Saturday - here’s how to get VA rent relief money
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
Eastern State Hospital in James City County
Federal funding could provide immediate relief to Virginia’s state-run mental hospitals
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 10.2 vaccines distributed in Va. | 60% of Virginia’s population receives first vaccine dose