Thursday Severe threat: Strong storms possible this evening
Wind, Hail, Lightning possible late in the day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Today, as some severe storms are possible this evening. Here’s the NAM computer model for 9pm. Rain is likely to be isolated BUT could be quite strong wherever cells form.
Here’s the risk category map from the SPC. Severe weather threat is higher the farther north you go in Virginia.
Much of our short range modeling is showing very sparse amounts of rain, but the setup of the atmosphere could produce a tornadic thunderstorm. So it’s a low rain chance, but a high severe threat where it DOES rain.
We have a Hail, wind, and lightning threat as well as Big, Supercell storms are possible this evening.
The rain chance drops off after midnight and a drying process takes hold on Friday and Saturday.
