2 killed in I-295 crash in Hanover, police say

The crash happened on Thursday.
The crash happened on Thursday.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south in Hanover.

Police were called around 2 p.m. on Thursday for a crash near mile marker 42, north of Route 301.

Troopers said an SUV pulling a trailer hit a dump truck while trying to change lanes.

“The SUV and trailer ran off the road to the right striking a sign and separating. The trailer came to rest on its side,” police said.

The dump truck did not receive disabling damage, and the driver was not injured.

Police said the driver and passenger in the SUV died at the scene.

The crash caused several lanes to close. There was a three-and-a-half-mile backup.

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.

