Wednesday Forecast: Hot and Humid again with an isolated shower or storm possible

High heat and humidity through Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid July weather is expected this week. Some relief for the start of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated PM Storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (PM Rain chance: 20%)

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Best weather day of the week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

