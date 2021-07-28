Healthcare Pros
VCU Police search for suspect in vehicle-bicycle hit-and-run

VCU Police are looking for the driver of a silver (or gray) Nissan Rogue, pictured here, in...
VCU Police are looking for the driver of a silver (or gray) Nissan Rogue, pictured here, in connection to a hit-and-run on July 27, 2021.(VCU Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police are searching for a suspect in relation to a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Tuesday.

At 12:12 p.m. VCU Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of West Franklin and North Adams Streets near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

A cyclist was riding in the bike lane heading west on West Franklin Street when they were struck by a silver SUV turning left onto North Adams Street.

The cyclist stained minor physical injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

VCU Police detectives are actively investigating this incident and believe the vehicle is a silver (or gray), Nissan Rogue, possibly a model year 2008 to 2013.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

