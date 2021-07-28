University of Richmond donates modular homes to help homeless, domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is donating the modular homes it purchased during the pandemic to benefit the homeless and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

The university bought five doublewide and 20 singular modular homes for isolation and quarantine of residential students as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With vaccination rates rising ahead of the fall semester, the university says it no longer needs all the units.

“We were fortunate that we did not have a strong need for the modular units during the previous academic year,” said Paul Lozo, director of environment operations, who oversaw the arrival of the units to campus. “We wanted to help the greater community. It’s nice to see something positive come from the many challenges of the pandemic.”

The five doublewides will be donated to Family Crisis Support Services in Norton, Virginia.

“FCSS provides emergency shelter and transitional residential housing to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and also offers emergency shelter for victims of homelessness. It operates in the counties of Wise, Dickenson, and Lee, as well as the City of Norton, in the southwestern portion of Virginia,” a release said.

The donation comes at a time that the FCSS is experiencing significant structural and foundation issues at its current building location.

“The University of Richmond is providing me with an opportunity to keep families together,” said Marybeth Matthews-Adkins, executive director of FCSS. “It is an absolute blessing in a season full of barriers.”

The 20 singular units will be staying at the campus to serve students for isolation and quarantine purposes for the 2021-22 academic year, in case it is needed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.