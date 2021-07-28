Two men hurt in drive-by shooting in Whitcomb
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are expected to recover after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting around midnight Wednesday.
So far, police don’t have any information about who opened fire along Whitcomb Street.
Anyone who may have information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
