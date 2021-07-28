Two men hurt in drive-by shooting in Whitcomb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are expected to recover after they were hurt in a drive-by shooting around midnight Wednesday.

So far, police don’t have any information about who opened fire along Whitcomb Street.

Anyone who may have information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

