Supervisors approve roof replacement at Henrico County Jail West

Henrico's Jail West (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to replace the roof at Henrico County Jail West.

The contract is for just over $2 million.

Construction is expected to start next month and wrap in March of 2022.

The new roof will make the building eligible for cost-saving solar panels.

