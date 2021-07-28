Supervisors approve roof replacement at Henrico County Jail West
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to replace the roof at Henrico County Jail West.
The contract is for just over $2 million.
Construction is expected to start next month and wrap in March of 2022.
The new roof will make the building eligible for cost-saving solar panels.
