Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Section of River Road closed for broken utility line

Section of River Road closed because of a broken utility line.
Section of River Road closed because of a broken utility line.(Henrico County Public Works)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A section of River Road will be closed due to a broken utility line and is expected to remain closed until Saturday.

The road is closed between Gaskins Road and the Henrico/Goochland County line.

Motorists are advised to take Patterson Avenue and Blair Road to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
The incident happened Tuesday along Swift Street.
Child injured after being backed over by vehicle
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Virginia sees over 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours | Positivity rate climbs to 4.7%
Police say Rahkim Tharrington was charged with throwing an object at a vehicle, vandalism and...
Police: 25-year-old man charged for throwing objects at Chesterfield police car

Latest News

Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck
The survey will be online from July 25 through August 11.
Richmond continues to seek more feedback on proposed bike lanes
A tractor-trailer crash caused Interstate 85 north in Petersburg to close on Monday evening.
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 north in Petersburg
A Glen Allen man was killed Sunday night while riding his bicycle on Chamberlayne Road.
‘It’s concerning’: 2 bicyclists killed in separate crashes in less than 24 hours