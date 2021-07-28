Section of River Road closed for broken utility line

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A section of River Road will be closed due to a broken utility line and is expected to remain closed until Saturday.

The road is closed between Gaskins Road and the Henrico/Goochland County line.

Motorists are advised to take Patterson Avenue and Blair Road to avoid the area.

