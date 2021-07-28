Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Roanoke woman with title ‘Ms. Wheelchair Virginia’ set to compete in ‘Ms. Wheelchair America’

Ryann poses with her sash and crown.
Ryann poses with her sash and crown.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When you ask Ryann Kress how she felt 3 months ago, as she started a new nursing position at Carilion, she will tell you about her nerves.

“I was the first and nobody really knew what to do with me, and what I would need help with and what adaptations I would need, and things like that,” said Kress.

Kress has had a lot of reasons to be nervous throughout her life, but she’s rolled right through them.

That includes an opportunity she never knew existed that a friend convinced her to try.

Little did she know the crown would become hers for two years.

“Luckily the state board liked the advocacy work that I was doing, so I got to carry the title through 2021, and now I’m competing for Ms. Wheelchair America in one week.”

She’s competing against 29 women from all over the country. The pageant is virtual, just like most of Ryann’s appearances have been. But like most things, she’s learned how to embrace that challenge too.

“I had maybe 200 followers on my platforms and everything and now I’m up to 15,000.”

The numbers are exciting, but Kress cares much more about people having a better understanding of those in health care with disabilities. A new crown and a new sash can continue to push that message forward.

If you would like to help Ryann, you can vote for her for the people’s choice award in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck
The incident happened Tuesday along Swift Street.
Child injured after being backed over by vehicle
A look at COVID-19 in Virginia.
Virginia sees over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours | Positivity rate stays at 4.7%
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks

Latest News

The portal will start taking applications on Aug. 4.
Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness portal announced
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B....
Commonwealth’s Attorney clears Stoney of wrongdoing in Confederate monument removal
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Experts: Biles’ Olympic withdrawal could help normalize topic of mental health care