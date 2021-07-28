Healthcare Pros
Richmond Symphony Chorus holding auditions in August

Richmond Symphony Chorus
Richmond Symphony Chorus(Richmond Symphony Chorus)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Symphony Chorus is holding auditions in August for their 50th anniversary concert season.

The auditions will be on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road.

Richmond Symphony Chorus often performs with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and sings the National Anthem at events around Richmond, including the opening for Virginia’s General Assembly.

Selected chorus members will rehearse every Tuesday from Aug. to May with extra rehearsals before performances.

Those interested in auditioning can visit their website here for details about the auditions process.

