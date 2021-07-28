Richmond police investigate deadly shooting
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday.
Police were called around 5:17 p.m. to the 1900 block of R Street for the report of a shooting.
Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
