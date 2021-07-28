Richmond police identify victim in deadly shooting
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department identified the victim of the deadly shooting that happened on July 27.
Police found Tyree Carroll, 31, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a reported shooting around 5:17 p.m. to the 1900 block of R Street.
Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.