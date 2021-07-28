Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond police identify victim in deadly shooting

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department identified the victim of the deadly shooting that happened on July 27.

Police found Tyree Carroll, 31, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a reported shooting around 5:17 p.m. to the 1900 block of R Street.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police says a man and a woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 south...
Police identify man, woman killed in I-295 crash in Hanover
Owner Randus Ayres said it became strikingly clear the demands of operating in a pandemic...
Petersburg restaurant closing its doors, owner says pandemic made it hard to stay in business
Police lights
Police: Man found lying on roadside was shot to death
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 64 in Henrico.
Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Henrico
The Department of Environmental Quality will be collecting samples on Tuckahoe Creek and the...
VDH issues recreational water advisory for Tuckahoe Creek, parts of James River

Latest News

Police searching for suspect who shot teen during robbery
Suspect on run after shooting 13-year-old during robbery in Richmond
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors awarded Giroux the county’s Distinguished Community...
Man called hero for rescuing Henrico woman from burning home
Tenants and landlords call for rent relief
Petersburg landlord calls for eviction relief as deadline approaches
Hopewell Schools says its dealing with a 'handful' of COVID-19 cases during the first week of...
Hopewell Schools dealing with ‘handful’ of COVID-19 cases in first week back
13-year-old shot during home invasion
13-year-old shot during home invasion