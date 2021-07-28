News to Know for July 28: CDC on mask-wearing in school; Rent relief program; Partly sunny, humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here are some of our top headlines for the day.

Another Isolated Storm Possible

Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the low 90s.

Masks In Schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reversing course Tuesday when it comes to mask-wearing in schools.

Now everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is urged to wear one in the classroom.

(WITN News)

This change is due to the increase in new COVID-19 cases tied to the delta variant.

At this time, no word has been given by the VDH on whether it will adopt the CDC’s new recommendations in its own state guidance.

Simone Biles Withdraws

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

(Flickr: rededoesporte.gov.br)

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete.

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Vaccine Clinic In Henrico

Today Henrico County Schools will be holding its final vaccine clinic.

Students who are 12 or older will have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningococcal virus.

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)

Students can get up to four vaccinations at one time or spread them out over the clinic dates. No appointments are needed.

The final vaccine clinic will be held today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elko Middle School located at 5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.

Rent Relief Program

Although the federal eviction moratorium ends July 31, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) says there’s still rent relief available through the state’s Rent Relief Program (RRP).

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine spoke at a recent state housing commission update and says the RRP program has already provided a huge relief to many Virginians.

Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue (Janay Reece)

According to DHCD through July 14, RRP has already processed and dispersed more than $300 million in rent relief payments, and they will continue to do so, for those who qualify until later this year.

Landlords and tenants can learn more on their website.

Governor Introduces Budget Ideas

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is introducing two more spending proposals for the state’s $4.3 billion share of federal coronavirus relief money, calling for investments in clean water projects and over $860 million to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund.

The Democratic governor has been incrementally rolling out his plans ahead of the special legislative session that begins next week, when lawmakers will vote on how to allocate the money.

(Jack Mayer | Governor Northam's Office)

While the Democrat-controlled House and Senate must approve the spending, the administration has been crafting the spending plan in collaboration with legislators and budget committee staff.

Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democrats’ approach to spending a vast amount of taxpayer money as lacking in transparency.

Hanover Broadband Announcement

Leaders in Hanover County will be making a big announcement on broadband services.

Hanover County (Hanover County)

The county says the ‘Connect Hanover’ initiative will include plans for broadband coverage throughout the area.

The announcement will be live-streamed on Hanover County’s website on July 28 at 12 p.m.

Washington Football Team Training Camp

After missing last summer due to the pandemic, the Washington Football Team is back in Richmond for their annual summer training camp.

There are seven free practice sessions open to the public from July 28-July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday, July 31.

Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers and their immense effort during the pandemic.

Those who have not gotten vaccinated can get their shot at a mobile vaccination site at the training camp. All three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson, are available.

Youth Vendor Application Deadline

Applications for Youth Vendor Day in Chesterfield are due today.

Youth Vendor Day is an event where rising fifth graders to 18-year-olds can show and sell items they created. The event will take place on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Farmer’s Market complex, 6701 Mimms Loop.

Chesterfield County Farmers market is now accepting applications for Youth Vendor Day. (Chesterfield County Public Schools)

To apply, click here.

Final Thought

Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better - Maya Angelou

