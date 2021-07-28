New street-style mural of Arthur Ashe in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new street-style mural of Richmond native and tennis legend, Arthur Ashe is now featured in Richmond.

The mural painted by Kyle Holbrook, an international street artist, on July 28 is on the corner of Giles Avenue and Meadowbridge Road.

“History must be preserved and passed on or it could be forgotten. Public Art is an amazing vehicle to utilize in spreading education and inspirational imagery to the larger community,” said Holbrook.

This mural is a part of a Nationa tour to paint African-American icons in diverse communities around the United States and is sponsored by Moving Lives of Kids Arts Center.

According to a press release, the mural is meant “to memorialize the Richmond legend and keep his legacy relevant to the younger generation as an inspiration that they can achieve their dreams. The Mural is done is a street art style similar to ‘Banksy’ to provide a contemporary image of Arthur Ashe and evoke people to ask “why” and learn more about his life.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.