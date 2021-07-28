Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
The incident happened Tuesday along Swift Street.
Child injured after being backed over by vehicle
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck
COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
Virginia sees over 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours | Positivity rate climbs to 4.7%
Police say Rahkim Tharrington was charged with throwing an object at a vehicle, vandalism and...
Police: 25-year-old man charged for throwing objects at Chesterfield police car

Latest News

Leaders in Hanover County will be making a big announcement on broadband services.
Hanover County announces All Points Broadband will assist in delivering broadband access
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate GOP ready to move forward on $1T infrastructure bill
Section of River Road closed because of a broken utility line.
Section of River Road closed for broken utility line
Arizona couple warns others about flash flooding after almost getting swept away.
Arizona couple escapes flash flooding while off-roading
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire