Hanover County announces All Points Broadband will assist in delivering broadband access

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County announced All Points Broadband, along with Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, will be assisting in delivering broadband access to those unserved areas.

Hanover and its partners will focus on areas where residents must use satellite, DSL, cell phones or mobile “hot spots,” which do not provide adequate speed and data for today’s technology.

All Points Broadband will provide access with minimum speeds of 100 Mbps/100 Mbps to those who have a broadband connection of at least 25 Mbps/3 Mbps.

Dominion Energy is working to provide “middle-mile” fiber optic cable infrastructure that can also be used to bridge the digital gap and reduce broadband deployment costs in Hanover County and other areas of the state.

Making sure all areas of Hanover will have broadband availability, will require state and federal financial support and a multi-year construction timeframe.

