Gov. Northam announces grant funding will support 15 food access projects in Virginia

Gov. Northam
Gov. Northam(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam announced grant funding will support 15 food and agriculture access projects in the commonwealth.

The funding will support new food retail businesses and Virginia farmers.

A full map of the food access projects in Virginia.
A full map of the food access projects in Virginia.(NBC12)

In the city of Richmond, a mobile produce pop-up market will be located in Mosby Court as part of a partnership between Richmond Food Justice Alliance and Shalom Farms.

This market will have support from the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund, which launched last December.

The VFAI invests in innovative and food retail projects to increase food access where it is needed the most.

