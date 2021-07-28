Healthcare Pros
Crater Health District hosting immunization clinics for shots needed for school

Vaccine
Vaccine(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Health District is hosting several immunization clinics for students to get the shots needed for school.

Virginia has added new vaccine requirements for students entering kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade this fall.

Here is the recommended schedule for vaccines:

Kindergarten

  • Hepatitis A (HAV) Vaccine – 2 doses

7th grade

  • Human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) (for males and females) – 2 doses (highly recommended)
  • Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) – 1 dose
  • Tetanus, Diphtheria, & Pertussis vaccines (Tdap) – 1 dose

12th grade

  • Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) – 1 dose

The HPV, COVID-19 and flu virus vaccines are recommended but can be opted out of by parents.

Vaccines will be available at several clinics throughout the health district for no cost. Children will be able to get the vaccines regardless of insurance status, but if a child does have insurance, parents should bring the card with them.

Here is a list of walk-in clinics:

  • Dinwiddie -- 14010 Boydton Plank Road: August 2 and 16. 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Greensville/Emporia -- 140 Uriah Branch Way-: August 9 and 23, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Hopewell -- 1501 West City Point Road-: July 23 and 28, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Petersburg -- 301 Halifax Street-: August 10 and 17, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Prince George -- 6450 Administration Drive: August 2 and 16, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
  • Surry -- 474 Colonial Trail West: August 11 and 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Sussex -- 20103 Princeton Road: August 9 and 23, 1-3 p.m.

“While much of the news lately has focused on the need to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, the Crater Health District (CHD) wants to remind each family of the importance of making sure that your family members remain up to date with their traditionally required school-aged vaccines,” said Gavin Landry, nurse manager for Crater Health District. “Vaccines have been and remain our strongest tool in the fight to eradicate many childhood diseases that were once all too common an occurrence. Additionally, as an enrolled provider in the Vaccines for Children Program, we are able to provide vaccines at no cost to eligible children.”

To learn more about school-required immunizations, click here.

