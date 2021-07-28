COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 5% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s testing positivity surpassed 5 percent in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s department of health. From Thursday to Friday, more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the commonwealth.

In total, the health department reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths on Friday, July 30. The positivity rate is currently at 5.1 percent.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 694,384 total COVID-19 cases and 11,532 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 31,336 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,794 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,980 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,973,701 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 28,952 cases, 1,058 hospitalizations, 456 deaths

Henrico: 26,532 cases, 1,108 hospitalizations, 642 deaths

Richmond: 17,85 cases, 819 hospitalizations, 281 deaths

Hanover: 8,554 cases, 327 hospitalizations, 168 deaths

Petersburg: 4,032 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 89 deaths

Goochland: 1,509 cases, 59 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

Vaccine in Virginia

As of July 30, at least 5,135,740 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 60.2% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,602,156 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 53.9% of Virginia’s population.

The Virginia Department of Health now tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated. This data is updated weekly on Friday.

As of July 30, there were 203,217 not fully vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19. Of those not fully vaccinated, there were 7,230 people hospitalized and 2,471 deaths.

In total for breakthrough cases, 1,566 fully vaccinated Virginians contracted COVID-19, 145 people were hospitalized and 42 people died.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

