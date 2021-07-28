Healthcare Pros
City of Richmond opens survey for residents to share opinion on relief funds

The city wants resident’s opinions on what to do with the $77 million from the American Rescue...
The city wants resident’s opinions on what to do with the $77 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city wants resident’s opinions on what to do with the $77 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Richmond will receive $77 million in two payments within a year of each other.

The federal government has defined how the money can be spent, using four main categories:

  • Responding to the negative public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Providing premium pay to essential workers;
  • Investing in water, sewer or broadband (internet) infrastructure; and
  • Making up for revenue the city lost during the pandemic

To fill out the survey, click here.

