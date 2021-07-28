City of Richmond opens survey for residents to share opinion on relief funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city wants resident’s opinions on what to do with the $77 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Richmond will receive $77 million in two payments within a year of each other.

The federal government has defined how the money can be spent, using four main categories:

Responding to the negative public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Providing premium pay to essential workers;

Investing in water, sewer or broadband (internet) infrastructure; and

Making up for revenue the city lost during the pandemic

