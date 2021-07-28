City: Black man pointed gun at Virginia officer who shot him
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach say a Black man fatally shot by police had pointed a gun at the officer who shot him.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the city’s version of events appears in a court filing in response to a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man’s family.
Donovon Lynch was shot by a police officer in March along the city’s oceanfront.
The city says the officer heard what sounded like the slide of a handgun placing a bullet in the chamber.
Officials say Lynch then pointed a gun in the officer’s direction.
The city’s assertion contradicts what a witness told The Virginian-Pilot. The witness said the officer shot Lynch without any verbal warning.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
