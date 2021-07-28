Chesterfield to represent Southeast region at Little League Softball World Series

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Little Leauge Softball team will represent the Southeast region at the Little League Softball World Series.

Wednesday, the team beat Georgia 3-0 making them the Southeast Little League Softball Champions.

The World Series tournament will begin on August 11 at 10 a.m. where Chesterfield will play the winners from the Central A. region. The championship game will be on August 18 at 1 p.m.

All games are aired on ESPN.

