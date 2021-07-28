Chesterfield creates dog-friendly website for owners

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County partnered with Woof and Wag #Cfield to compile a list of dog-friendly places in the area on a website, here.

The website has lists of dog parks, pet shots, patios, hiking trails, breweries and wineries.

Chesterfield reminds owners that dogs must be on a leash unless at a dog park and owners must have a valid dog license.

