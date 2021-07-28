Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield creates dog-friendly website for owners

‘Woof & Wag in #Cfield’
‘Woof & Wag in #Cfield’(Chesterfield County Government)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County partnered with Woof and Wag #Cfield to compile a list of dog-friendly places in the area on a website, here.

The website has lists of dog parks, pet shots, patios, hiking trails, breweries and wineries.

Chesterfield reminds owners that dogs must be on a leash unless at a dog park and owners must have a valid dog license.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Colonial Heights Police said the Boulevard is closed due to a “serious” crash.
Police: Moped driver killed in collision with pickup truck
The incident happened Tuesday along Swift Street.
Child injured after being backed over by vehicle
A look at COVID-19 in Virginia.
Virginia sees over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours | Positivity rate stays at 4.7%
Mask
New CDC re-masking guidelines say several Central Virginia areas should bring back masks

Latest News

Richmond Fire Department foster dog, Adien!
Richmond Fire Department fosters dog
Woodpecker eats live mealworm.
Live mealworms, critical supplies needed at Richmond Wildlife Center
The newest addition at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes newborn hippo
Virginia Beach, no dogs allowed
Virginia Beach Animal Control says no dogs on the beach