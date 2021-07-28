Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Your Money with Carlson Financial
17-year-old suspect in Richmond homicide surrenders to police

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said a 17-year-old suspect in a Richmond homicide surrendered to police on Saturday.

On July 27, police found Tyree Carroll, 31, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds while responding to a reported shooting around 5:17 p.m. to the 1900 block of R Street.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the teen suspect is charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

