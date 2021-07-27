Healthcare Pros
Washington Football Team training camp kicks off in Richmond with some changes because of Covid

Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.(Luis M. Alvarez | AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After missing last summer due to the pandemic, the Washington Football Team is back in Richmond for their annual summer training camp.

Fans will be able to enjoy the players, action on the field, music and food trucks like in previous years. However, there are some changes in place due to COVID-19 this time around:

  • Fans must also be 20 feet away from players.
  • There will be no autograph line this year. Fans will have a chance to talk one-on-one with players through monitors in an interactive player zone. There will be pre-signed jerseys available, and other swag.
  • Guests will need to get free tickets online first, which can be downloaded to your phone.

The players will begin practice on July 27, but the first day for the general public is July 28.

There are seven free practice sessions open to the public from July 28-July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday, July 31.

Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers and their immense effort during the pandemic.

Those who have not gotten vaccinated can get their shot at a mobile vaccination site at the training camp. All three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson, are available.

