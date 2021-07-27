Virginia Union University’s golf team nationally recognized for academic achievement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Union University’s golf team received the National Academic Award Recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of America on July 23.

This award is for golf teams with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the academic year; VUU’s golf team’s grade point average was 3.64.

VUU became the first historically black college/university to be awarded the academic national championship by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“Even during the pandemic, their academic success was not impeded,” said VUU Head Golf Coach E. Lee Coble. “Again, I continue to be proud of the many accomplishments this team has had on the course and in the classroom. They truly exemplify the term ‘Student-Athlete.’”

VUU was one of 13 division II schools to receive this award and the team places sixth overall for the highest grade point average.

