Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Virginia Union University’s golf team nationally recognized for academic achievement

Virginia Union University's golf team
Virginia Union University's golf team(Virginia Union University)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Union University’s golf team received the National Academic Award Recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of America on July 23.

This award is for golf teams with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the academic year; VUU’s golf team’s grade point average was 3.64.

VUU became the first historically black college/university to be awarded the academic national championship by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“Even during the pandemic, their academic success was not impeded,” said VUU Head Golf Coach E. Lee Coble.  “Again, I continue to be proud of the many accomplishments this team has had on the course and in the classroom.  They truly exemplify the term ‘Student-Athlete.’”

VUU was one of 13 division II schools to receive this award and the team places sixth overall for the highest grade point average.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The incident happened as storms moved through on Monday.
Henrico gas station awning falls on top of truck as driver arrived to get gas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
On July 25 at 8:15 p.m., state police responded to a crash on New Cox Road (Route 460).
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County
Tikeise Johnson
Man accused of dumping body in N.C. also suspect in Richmond homicide
Henrico County police are investigating the crash.
Police identify bicyclist killed in deadly Henrico crash

Latest News

Several events are also scheduled to honor healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Washington Football Team training camp kicks off in Richmond with some changes because of Covid
Townley Haas parents
Family watches Haas compete in Olympics from afar
Lori and Channing Haas are cheering on their son, Townley, from home. He's in Tokyo swimming...
Family of local Olympian cheers from afar during Tokyo games
The group of riders are Western Kentucky University students and brothers in FIJI Fraternity.
Bike4Alz arrives in Richmond near end of coast-to-coast fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association