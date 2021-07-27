Virginia sees over 800 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours | Positivity rate climbs to 4.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s testing positivity rate increased to 4.7% in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s department of health. From Monday to Tuesday, more than 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the commonwealth.

In total, the health department reported 835 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths on Tuesday, July 27. The positivity rate is currently at 4.7 percent.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

The commonwealth has now reported 691,018 total COVID-19 cases and 11,515 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 31,208 patients have been hospitalized.

There are a total of 3,767 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 77,812 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 7,936,818 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state.

The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 28,740 cases, 1,047 hospitalizations, 456 deaths

Henrico: 26,396 cases, 1,105 hospitalizations, 641 deaths

Richmond: 17,526 cases, 817 hospitalizations, 280 deaths

Hanover: 8,482 cases, 325 hospitalizations, 169 deaths

Petersburg: 4,019 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 89 deaths

Goochland: 1,499 cases, 59 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Vaccine in Virginia

As of July 27, at least 5,104,513 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the vaccine - that’s 59.8% of the population. The department of health also reports 4,581,600 people have been fully vaccinated - that’s 53.7% of Virginia’s population.

The Virginia Department of Health now tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated. This data is updated weekly on Friday.

As of July 23, there were 196,217 not fully vaccinated people who contracted COVID-19. Of those not fully vaccinated, there were 6,999 people hospitalized and 2,451 deaths.

In total for breakthrough cases, 1,377 fully vaccinated Virginians contracted COVID-19, 114 people were hospitalized and 37 people died.

The CDC defines people who are fully vaccinated as those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Data is reported by the Virginia Department of Health once per day. See the full summary at this link.

